Kanawha County officials launch annual Operation GPA program for schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Spring is here and that means prom and graduation season for local high schools.

Officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Commission, Kanawha County Schools, Metro 911, and other law enforcement through the county gathered Friday at the Metro 911 office at Southridge to launch their annual Operation GPA program.

Operation GPA — Graduate, Prom, Alive — began in 2006, led by the sheriff’s office. Since its inception, there have been no tragic crashes or incidents associated with the school events.

“They are graduating and starting adulthood but they are young. We want to make sure we support them so they make proper decisions to have a fun night and spend it with their friends,” Gene Smith, principal of Sissonville HS told the media following the press conference.

The program, funded by the commission through the Public Safety Levy, allows there to be a medic and sheriff or office at each of the eight high schools in Kanawha County and enhanced patrol those evenings. Lance Wheeler, a Kanawha County Commissioner said the funding equals around $30,000 per school.

“We use money from the public safety grant, which is going to be on the ballot on May 10. This money is going to ensure that students who are going out for graduation are safe and going to return home safely,” Wheeler said.

Representatives from the West Virginia State Police, Police Departments of Charleston, Dunbar, Nitro, South Charleston, and St. Albans, and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority were all in attendance Friday for the announcement.

Prom dates for the schools are scattered throughout April and the last day for students in Kanawha County is May 23.

“A lot of times there is a lot of excitement, there is a lot of impulsivity. So providing them with an event after graduation, a safe prom, provides them the environment to have a good time but also be responsible and be safe,” Smith said.