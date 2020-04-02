Kanawha County officials dedicate $500K for additional coronavirus response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County officials are making sure local agencies have enough tools to protect the public during the coronavirus pandemic as well as remain prepared for the continuous rise in positive cases.

The Kanawha County Commission approved $500,000 for response efforts during its meeting Thursday, which was held via video conference. The timing of the meeting came as the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced 50 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed since the outbreak began.

“That should tell everyone that what we have been saying is true,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said of the newest numbers. “It is here, and it’s just as serious here as it is anywhere else you see on television.”

Carper said the money will go toward equipment and additional materials that agencies request. He mentioned while funding for local governments was part of the recent federal coronavirus package, it is not clear when municipal governments would receive the money.

“The state of West Virginia is doing everything I think it can, but at the end of the day, it is local government that answers 95% of all law enforcement calls,” he said. “It’s the paramedics, it’s the firefighters and it’s the first responders we have to rely upon. We have to do everything we can to get them the equipment they need and give them everything they need just like you need, frankly, with a soldier in the time of war.”

Carper said the public can help protect first responders with one thing: staying home.

“Stop these repeated unnecessary trips,” he stressed.