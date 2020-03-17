Kanawha County officials ask US senators to oppose Trump’s coronavirus remarks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and the Kanawha County Commission on Tuesday sent letters to West Virginia’s two U.S. senators about President Donald Trump’s remarks on the coronavirus.

Trump told reporters there was no need for coronavirus resources because of the lack of confirmed cases. Gov. Jim Justice later announced the first confirmed case in an address to the state.

The local public officials asked Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to “strongly oppose the President’s comments regarding providing aid to West Virginia,” as well as work to ensure the state has access to federal resources.