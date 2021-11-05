Kanawha County offices provide update on vaccinated employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At least 80% of employees in all but one Kanawha County elected official office are vaccinated for the coronavirus, according to the Kanawha County Commission.

The county has worked with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to provide workers with opportunities to get the necessary doses.

The vaccination rates in each office:

— Kanawha County Commission Office, 88% of staff are vaccinated.

— Assessor’s Office, 93%.

— Circuit Clerk’s Office, 80%.

— Sheriff’s Office, 80%.

— Prosecutor’s Office, 83%.

— County Clerk’s Office, 79%.

The Kanawha County Commission thanked the vaccinated employees in a statement released Friday.