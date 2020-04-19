Kanawha County nursing home confirms first COVID related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Stonerise Healthcare officials say a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Eastbrook Center in Charleston has died.

A release stated the patient was receiving care at a local hospital after testing positive and is the facility’s first death related to COVID-19. Nine other patients in the center have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of one of our Eastbrook Center patients,” said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer Stonerise Healthcare in a release.

“We consider all of our patients to be part of our family and we offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to the patient’s loved ones. During this difficult time, we depend on our Christian values, which are critical to our mission as healthcare providers to serve others through love.”

Pack said the nursing home is taking all necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus including following CDC protocols and working cooperatively with state and local health officials.

All patients and employees who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been in isolation since receiving a positive test result.

“I want our families to know that we are doing everything in our power to prevent the spread of this virus. I have the highest confidence in our team members and appreciate the dedication and compassion they’ve shown during this pandemic,” Pack said.

Officials said out of respect for the family impacted, no names or further information will be released at this time. The death was not reported in the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ update on Sunday morning.