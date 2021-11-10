Kanawha County mourns loss of former magistrate Herbert Pauley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A longtime servant to Kanawha County has died. The Kanawha County Commission announced Tuesday the death of Herbert Pauley, a former Justice of the Peace and Magistrate.

The commission said in a release that Pauley died Monday at the age of 93 from a long-term illness.

Pauley served Kanawha County for more than 28 years, including as a Deputy Sheriff, Justice of the Peace, and Magistrate. He was elected as a Justice of the Peace in the Elk District in 1960 and served through the transition to the Magistrate System in 1974, where he continued to serve until his retirement.

“Magistrate Pauley served Kanawha County with great dignity and respect for the citizens of Kanawha County. He was one of the original Magistrates in Kanawha County. His passing is a true loss to Kanawha County. I had the privilege of knowing Magistrate Pauley well. This is not only a personal loss but a loss to Kanawha County. His family is in my thoughts and prayers at this time,” stated Commission President Kent Carper.

At the request of Chief Judge Carrie Webster, a black drape will be hung over the Judicial Building entrance in honor of Magistrate Herb Pauley.