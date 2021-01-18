Kanawha County, mission fields mourn the death of Damron Bradshaw

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — Former longtime Chesapeake Mayor Dameron Bradshaw is being remembered as a tireless worker for his community and the eastern end of Kanawha County.

Bradshaw died over the weekend after a brief illness. His passing caught many by surprise.

“He was a pastor, a tireless workers for the community, a missionary, but he was also a great person, cared about Kanawha County, cared especially about the Upper Kanawha Valley and was a great personal friend,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told MetroNews Monday.

Bradshaw had been involved in some kind of leadership role in his community for the past 45 yeas. He served 23 of those years as the mayor of Chesapeake. He was also a member of the board of directors for Camp Virgil Tate. According to Carper, it was Bradshaw’s influence which saved the camp from closure.

Carper added Bradshaw’s work was also vital in preserving Yeager Airport when it was threatened.

“He was heavily involved when there were attempts made to shut down the airport, in the effort to save the airport he organized the eastern end of the county. He understood how important the airport was, even if he didn’t fly that much,” Carper explained.

Bradshaw was also known for his work with foreign missions. He regularly went on mission trips to help churches and pastors in several countries.

Bradshaw’s death is one of several in recent weeks that have hit Kanawha County. Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson died two days after being shot in early December. Longtime Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charlie King died on Dec. 28.

Bradshaw’s service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. The service will be for immediate family only but will be streamed on Bradshaw’s Facebook page.

The Kanawha County Commission ordered flags at all county-owned buildings to be lowered to half-staff in his honor.