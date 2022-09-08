Kanawha County men charged in Morgantown couch burning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two Kanawha County men are charged with setting a couch on fire in Morgantown.

The Morgantown Fire Marshal’s Office has charged Jaden Fisher, 20, of Charleston, and Cole Binion, 19, of St. Albans, with malicious burning.

Investigators allege the two doused a couch with gasoline and set it on fire in the middle of Cornell Street in Morgantown shortly after the WVU-Pitt football game on Sept. 1. The fire was reported at around 11 p.m.

The fire created “a dangerous situation in the street,” investigators said.

According to WVU officials, Fisher is not a WVU student but Binion is. He could face discipline from the university.

“The Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, along with University Police, is working with the City’s fire marshals as their investigation continues,” WVU Executive Director of Communications April Kaul said. “Any student found in violation of the Student Code of Conduct could face additional sanctions from the University up to and including suspension or expulsion.”

Fisher and Binion were arraigned and released after posting $500 bond each.