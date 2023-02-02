Kanawha County man pleads guilty in DUI causing death case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Thursday to DUI causing death in connection with a deadly collision that happened in Kanawha City last March.

David Slack, 36, of Marmet, was under the influence of meth when his vehicle struck a motorcycle being driven by Lonnie Bellew, 68, of Dawes.

The mid-afternoon collision occurred in the 6400 block of MacCorkle Avenue near the intersection with 65th Street.

Police said Bellew was taken to CAMC and pronounced dead a short time later.

Slack pleaded guilty Thursday before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster. He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Slack faces 3 to 15 years behind bars when he’s sentenced on March 29.