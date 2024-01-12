Kanawha County man, originally charged with murder, pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Belle man pleaded guilty Thursday to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after shooting and killing a former supervise.

Kerry Wiley, 65, was originally charged with murder but the prosecution’s case was hurt after Charleston police mistakenly failed to turn over to the defense all of the photos taken in connection with the investigation.

Police said Wiley had come to Hall’s home in Kanawha City on a Friday evening in August 2022 to confront him about an employment dispute. Hall had fired Wiley from a construction job earlier in the day.

According to police the confrontation escalated in Hall’s garage and Wiley pulled a pistol and shot Hall in the head. He died instantly and Wiley fled.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster accepted the plea bargain Thursday and sentenced Wiley to the maximum 15 years behind bars.