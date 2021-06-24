Kanawha County man gets maximum sentence for crime spree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three daughters who lost their mother to a brutal murder in Charleston held nothing back Thursday as they were allowed to address the court and their mother’s killer prior to his sentencing.

Debra, Beverly, and Cathy Steele all addressed Judge Jennifer Bailey’s courtroom via Zoom in the sentencing of Joshua Drennen. Drennen, 28, of Clendenin, was convicted of seven felony crimes and one misdemeanor stemming from a crime spree on Charleston’s West Side on February 11, 2020.

The crime began with Drennen forcing his way into the Georgia Street home of Barbara Steele, 77. She was brutally beaten to death with an antique iron and her lifeless body abused and mutilated before Drennen left her house. A block away he attempted to carjack one victim in a parking lot who managed to escape. A second victim was not so lucky. Jacqueline Pitchford was dragged violently from her car by Drennen who fled the area driving her vehicle.

Minutes later Drennen was pulled over by a Charleston Police officer and immediately attacked the officer using the same iron he’d used to kill Steele. The attack was stopped when Officer Austin Casto shot him and backup arrived.

Pitchford told the court her daughter had recommended she forgive Drennen , which initially she rejected. However, speaking to the court Thursday, she said her heart had softened as her physical injuries had healed.

“As the physical effects of the attack have worn off, I have come to the decision I believe I should have compassion. I believe the punishment recommended by this jury to Judge Bailey is appropriate and I pray Mr. Drennen receive rehabilitation during his incarceration,” Pitchford told the court.

Steele’s daughters impressed upon the court they had not found forgiveness in their hearts.

“As children we are afraid of the dark because monsters lurk in the dark, but that monster went prowling in broad daylight to seek his prey. He is the epitome of evil,” said Debra Steele.

Her sister Beverly Steele was equally angered.

“There is no fire in Hell hot enough for him as far as I’m concerned. It’s a shame West Virginia has no death penalty, but even that wouldn’t be good enough. I would be for Old Testament justice of an eye for an eye and have him put through what my mother endured, ” Beverley told the court.

Drennen’s mother, Crystal Taylor, also testified and told the court it wasn’t her son who did the heinous crimes, but the devil which possessed him.

“With the mental illness and the drugs, it was a perfect storm and that’s why things occurred the way they did that day. My son truly wasn’t there in his mind that day. He feels he can’t truly heartfelt apologize for what the devil did,” Taylor said.

“I hope you rot in Hell you sorry son-of-a-bitch for what you did. There’s nothing godly about you. You have no religion, you’re worse than the devil,” said Cathy Steele.

Judge Jennifer Bailey gave Drennen life in prison without mercy for Steele’s murder. She added the maximum sentence for each of the seven other crimes for which he was convicted to be served consecutively and ordered him to pay restitution to the state’s Crime Victims Fund. Bailey also called it the worse crime she’s ever dealt with.

“I have pondered these matters, which are the most heinous crimes that have been part of my judicial experience now going on 20 years,” Judge Bailey said.