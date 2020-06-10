Kanawha County man dies of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state has recorded an 85th death related to COVID-19.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources announced Wednesday morning that a 65-year-old Kanawha County man has died.

“We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” state DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said.

The state has now recorded 117,916 COVID-19 lab tests with 2,188 of those being positive for the virus.

The positive test rate in West Virginia has fallen to 1.86 percent and the daily positive test rate to 0.58 percent.

There are two dozen people hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19, nine of them are in intensive care.

Confirmed cases per county include:

(Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (340/15), Boone (16/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (3/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (33/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (52/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (139/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).