Kanawha County man convicted of drug, weapons charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha City man has been convicted of felony drug and weapons charges.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, Maurice Crockett, 35, is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, prohibited person in possession of concealed firearms and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The Charleston Police Department said they made two separate encounters with Crockett on May 18, 2022, and January 19, 2023, in Kanawha City. During those instances, authorities seized four firearms, ammunition, 12 grams of fentanyl, cutting agents, and hundreds of distribution bags.

Crockett was found guilty of all charges following a four day trial before Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers. Judge Akers revoked Crockett’s bond and remanded him to the South Central Regional Jail. His sentencing is currently scheduled for May 23.

In relation to the case, Kellie Johnson, 33, faces a felony charge of perjury in connection with her sworn testimony given at trial.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson testified under oath that the firearms involved in the seizure belonged to her late brother, who died in 2018. Investigators discovered that two of the weapons were purchased years after the death of Johnson’s brother.

Kanawha County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak thanked Detective Travis Bailes and Patrolman Brent Foster for their investigative work.

“While I wholeheartedly support our Second Amendment right to bear arms, our office is committed to prosecuting convicted felons carrying weapons and dealing deadly drugs on our streets,” Rusnak said.