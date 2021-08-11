Kanawha County man charged with killing parents set to go on trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man accused of killing his parents with an ax is set to go on trial later this year.

Takano Kambara, 27, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree murder during a virtual hearing in Kanawha County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Takanao Kambara

Photo WVRJA

Kambara was previously indicted in connection with the deaths of Tsukasa and Claudette Kambara.

Prosecutors said the double murder happened at a home near Kanawha State Forest in the Loudendale community back in Dec. 31, 2020.

Paintings tossed along Kanawha State Forest Drive alarmed neighbors and brought deputies to the scene of the crime. Investigators believe the couple was killed in their bed. They were found dead of lacerations.

Judge Joanna Tabit ruled during Wednesday’s hearing that Kambara was competent to stand trial based on a doctor’s evaluation.

A trial was set for Dec. 6; however, Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Adam Petry told the judge that date could change due to the complexity of the case.

“I would anticipate that these next couple months will be filled with not only motions, but separate evaluations, things that will take some time, with the understanding that we might need to move it on that day into the January term of court,” Petry explained.

Kambara is being held in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.