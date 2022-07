ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A man is behind bars after Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies say they found 115 grams of methamphetamine in his U-Haul truck.

Joseph Eads, 37, of St. Albans, was arrested Saturday night on Avesta Drive in St. Albans.

Deputies said they found the drugs in a plastic bag.

Eads is now facing a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He’s being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.