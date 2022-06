CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man on Monday pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Luke Aaron Cline admitted to inappropriately touching his fiancee’s daughter between August and October 2019.

Cline faces up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31.

He will remain at the South Central Regional Jail.