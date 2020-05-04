Kanawha County magistrate completes month-long assignment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has recognized a Kanawha County magistrate for being the only magistrate on duty while the county’s judicial annex was closed.

Senior Status Magistrate Marva Crouch completed a month-long assignment last week.

The judicial annex has been closed to the public since March 21 after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Crouch handled court matters from a Supreme Court office in Charleston’s Kanawha City neighborhood. Court data clerk Rebecca Wilkinson assisted Crouch remotely.

Crouch’s final day on duty was April 27 when Magistrate Jesse Bailes took over.

Active magistrates will be working out of the temporary office in the meantime. The judicial annex remains closed through May 15.