Kanawha County leaders push patience with virtual schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the second week of classes comes to an end, Kanawha County Board of Education members and school officials say there has to be understanding with virtual learning while the school system continues to follow coronavirus guidelines.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday put Kanawha County in the red category of its county alert system map, an increase from the orange level at the start of the fall semester. Schools are not allowed to have any in-person activities when a county is at either level

Superintendent Tom Williams said the fall semester has presented unique challenges compared to when classes were canceled in the spring.

“Our teachers are learning about how much to give,” he said. “It’s sort of like the dog ate my homework. If you’re getting the same message from the same child, the teachers are investigating the situation and seeing what is going on.”

Board members spoke about parents who are frustrated about students failing assignments after being unable to access video conferences.

“I can say Schoology is great, but there’s some areas in Schoology that are not user friendly,” board member Ric Cavender said. “It’s sometimes hard to find those conferences, especially this first couple of weeks.”

Cavender said educators and students need to be patient with virtual lessons.

“I think a lot of them are being extremely understanding. I know my kids’ teachers are being really understanding to these kinds of things,” he said.

Williams said while teachers are being flexible, officials are willing to address issues on an individual basis.

“This is a learning curve for all of us,” he said.

Williams said people are becoming more willing to work with schools on virtual lessons.

“We take the questions as they come and we try to answer issues and concerns,” he said. “I think I was only cussed out once today, which is a positive.”

The state Department of Education will release an update school alert map on Saturday, in which any rating below orange will result in a school system having face-to-face lessons.