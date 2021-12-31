Kanawha County leaders issue joint statement as COVID cases continue to rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Leaders in the City of Charleston and Kanawha County have issued a joint statement on the coronavirus pandemic Friday, the day the county added more than 200 cases to its total for the third straight day.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) confirmed 232 new cases Friday, down slightly from its daily pandemic record of 268 reported on Thursday. 241 cases were reported on Wednesday as there are nearly 1,300 active cases in the county.

“COVID is not going away anytime soon. We are seeing cases with both the Delta Variant and Omicron Variant infecting our population,” a joint statement read Friday from the City of Charleston, KCHD, and Kanawha County Commission.

Joint Statement from Kanawha County Commission, @KCHealth1 and @charlestoncity regarding COVID Health Alert pic.twitter.com/e0UeKLYfFp — Kanawha County (@kanawhaus) December 31, 2021

COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide and in the country too. The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed more than 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s report from the DHHR, one of the highest one-day totals since the pandemic started.

State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the state has seen its highest one-week transmission of the virus in the past week.

The joint statement mentioned hospitalizations due to the virus which continue to rise. The DHHR lists 646 hospitalizations as of Friday, the highest since late October.

“We are in a period of COVID we have not experienced before. Our hospitals cannot take any more exposure to high rates of COVID patients filling beds and them not being able to care for those who have other illnesses,” the statement said.

Leaders also continued to push for West Virginians to get vaccinated, saying it’s “the only way to alleviate the overrun of our hospitals.”

“Too many people have not been vaccinated. Those who have not been vaccinated and are getting COVID are the ones overwhelming the hospitals. If you have been vaccinated, you need to get your booster vaccine. If it has been six months since your second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, it is time to get your booster. If it has been two months since receiving your Johnson and Johnson Vaccine, it is time to get your booster. Vaccines and Boosters save lives and reduce the risk of severe illness caused by COVID.”

The state DHHR reported 54.1% of the state’s eligible population, ages 5 years and older, have been fully vaccinated. That equals to 919,042 people. 34.6% of those fully vaccinated have received a booster shot.

On Friday, Metro 911 of Kanawha County announced four employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The 911 system will not be impacted by this development. This will not affect staffing as the phones WILL be answered and the operations will not stop,” Metro 911 said in a statement.