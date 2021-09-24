Kanawha County leaders call on citizens to get flu shots

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County leaders are calling on citizens to get vaccinated for the flu to prevent a ‘twindemic.’

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Thursday an “Arms Across Kanawha” campaign for everyone to get shots as flu season approaches and the COVID-19 pandemic remains ongoing.

“We have so many hospitalizations with COVID. We are surpassing what we had at this time last year. Adding flu to that could be devastating for our hospitals,” Dr. Sherri Young, Interim Health Officer for Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) said.

Immediately, the KCHD will have standard flu vaccines available at no cost, thanks to funding from the Kanawha County Commission. Flu vaccines will be available Monday through Friday, 8 am to 3:30 pm at the health department’s offices at 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV. No appointment is necessary.

In addition to announcing daily flu vaccines, Young announced a county-wide flu vaccine clinic for Saturday, October 16, from 9 am until 3 pm. These clinics will be held at various sites across Kanawha County and available at no cost.

The sites will be administered in cooperation with many partners including the Kanawha County Commission, the City of Charleston, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Health Right, Charleston Area Medical Center, Family Care Health Centers, Kanawha County Parks and Recreation, and Kanawha County Schools.

Other sites include Coonskin Park, Capital High School, Riverside High School, Sissonville High School, St. Albans High School, Nitro High School, South Charleston High School, and George Washington High School.

According to the CDC, peak flu season is from December to March. Young said do not wait until then to get a shot.

“The important thing about getting the flu shot before flu season occurs is it takes about two weeks to build up that immunity. Before you travel, before you see family, before we get into the holidays, we want to make sure we get that flu shot,” she said.

During the announcement, Young, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and Kanawha County Commissioners Kent Carper and Lance Wheeler all received a flu shot.

For more information on testing, vaccines, and all other public health services please visit www.kchdwv.org or call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at (304) 348-8080.