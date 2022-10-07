Kanawha County leaders, breast cancer fighters raise awareness about disease

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month around the nation, leaders in Kanawha County recognized the fight against the disease on Friday and the importance of getting checked early for it.

On the steps of the Kanawha County Courthouse, the commission read the WV Breast Cancer Awareness Month Proclamation dedicating October as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” in Kanawha County.

Following the proclamation, Becky Neal, a breast cancer fighter from Charleston told her story. Neal then helped raise a Breast Cancer Awareness Flag then will fly next to the West Virginia flag in front of the courthouse for the entire month.

Neal said breast cancer has run through her family including her mother and sister so it was important to do early exams. She encouraged anyone to go see their primary care doctor and get a mammogram.

“It can happen to anybody, as well as men. It’s not just a woman’s disease. It’s important that they get it detected early,” Neal said.

Neal, who said she just had a chemo treatment on Thursday, was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma and had to take immediate action. She said she turned to her family and friends, who were in attendance, and to her faith.

“I will shout it to the rooftop. I am a breast cancer fighter and I will continue to fight. Maybe one day I will have that breast cancer survivor on my resume,” Neal said.

The Kanawha County Commission will be providing free mammograms for all employees and their spouses in January 2023.

Charleston Area Medical Center officials were on hand to discuss the CAMC Breast Center initiatives.