Kanawha County K-9 tracks down suspect of ATV theft

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A “shots fired” call sent deputies to an area in Cross Lanes over the weekend.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies were around Doc Bailey Road and Kelly where they learned a suspect, while trying to steal an ATV, had fired a shot at the owner of the ATV who tried to prevent him from stealing it.

Deputies said they noticed a man running into the woods. Not too far away, deputies also found the ATV which was reported stolen, a 2006 Yamaha Grizzly.

The sheriff’s office said that Sergeant J.A. Ratliff deployed his Bloodhound K-9 partner Bailee. Bailee used a scent left on the ATV and led deputies to a residence in the 5200 block of Kelly Road. From there, the K-9 tracked the scent to an outdoor shed behind the residence. Hiding underneath the shed, Ratliff and Bailee located the suspect, who surrendered and was apprehended.

Brian Matthew Walker, 31, of Poca, was arrested and charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods.

Walker was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court and released on a $1500.00 personal recognizance bond.