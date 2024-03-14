Kanawha County K-9 tracks down burglary suspect in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies got assistance from a K-9 to nab someone accused of breaking and entering in Cross Lanes.

On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 5100 block of Brookside Drive for an “in-progress B&E.” A neighbor of the victim’s home that was being broken into said they saw a person flee into the woods nearby after entering the home. Deputies found evidence of forced entry at the home.

K-9 Bailee, a tracking bloodhound at the side of Lieutenant J.A. Ratliff, was used at the scene and ended up leading deputies on an uphill track through the woods to the suspect. K-9 Bailee found Michael Kenneth Carnes, 40, of Cross Lanes. He was taken into custody without incident.

Carnes has been charged with one felony count of breaking & entering. He’s at the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.