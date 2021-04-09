Kanawha County jury indicts Phillips, 2 others

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County grand jury has indicted a Charleston man accused of killing a Charleston police officer.

The grand jury on Friday indicted 38-year-old Joshua Marcellus Phillips in connection with the December 2020 death of Patrolman Cassie Johnson. According to the Charleston Police Department, Phillips and Johnson exchanged gunfire on Garrison Avenue. Phillips was injured in the incident.

Phillips was indicted on charges of murder, conspiracy, prohibited persons from possessing a concealed firearm, and violating the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.

The grand jury also indicted 44-year-old George Wesley Call Jr., of St. Albans, for the December 2020 death of Andrea Faye Springstead and Takanao F. Kambara, 27, for the deaths of his parents, Tsukasa and Claudette Kambara.