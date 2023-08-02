Kanawha County jury finds former teacher’s aid not guilty of failure to report abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury found a former teacher’s aide not guilty Wednesday of all charges she was facing for being accused of not reporting abuse by a teacher in a special needs classroom.

Lori Gibson was facing six misdemeanor charges of failing to report abuse by Nancy Boggs, a former special needs teacher at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, who is currently serving a 10 year sentence after pleading guilty to 10 counts of battery for the abuse of three special needs students.

The incidents happened in September 2021. The abuse was caught on surveillance video inside the classroom. Boogs could be seen pulling one student’s hair and banging another student’s head on a desk. She also hit another student across the face.

Gibson testified before the jury Tuesday. She claimed that she never witnessed any of the abuse happen and if she had, she would’ve reported it right away. She was in a position that’s required by state law to contact the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources within 24 hours if a form of abuse is witnessed or suspected.

The other aide tied to the case, Lisa Perdue, has entered a pretrial diversion with prosecutors and is expected to have the charges against her dismissed.

Parents Beth and Craig Bowden, who had a child in the class that was abused, said they aren’t pleased with the verdict, but are still glad the legislature has responded.

“Even though the verdict wasn’t guilty, I am walking out with pride because I think that we’ve made a difference in getting a conversation started,” Beth Bowden said following the not guilty verdict Wednesday.

In 2022, Gov. Jim Justice signed two bills into law including one that makes it a felony for a person in a position of trust to verbally or physically abuse a disabled child, or to neglect from reporting abuse that they witness. The second law called for surveillance video inside the classrooms to be looked at more frequently.

“When it comes down to, God’s will is done, and there’s nothing else we could’ve done,” Craig Bowden said Wednesday.