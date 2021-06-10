Kanawha County judge accepts plea deal in July 2020 stabbing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County judge has accepted a plea deal involving a Dunbar woman accused of killing someone in July 2020.

A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Rashieda Tyree on a first-degree murder charge last November for the death of Duane Troy Letlow. Authorities said Tyree stabbed Letlow in the chest during an altercation on Washington Street East in Charleston.

Kanawha Circuity Judge Jennifer Bailey on Thursday accepted the plea deal and a 20-year sentence. Tyree will also have to pay $5,500 in restitution.