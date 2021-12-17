Kanawha County hits another grim milestone in COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced another grim milestone during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 500th death in the county.

“Today, we reached yet another sad milestone of 500 deaths of Kanawha County residents due to COVID-19. This holiday season, our thoughts and prayers are with these individuals, their families, and their friends during this terribly sad time,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) in a release.

KCHD confirmed total cases up 88 from Thursday at 28,490 with active cases ar 421. The active case total is up four from the previous report. The 500th death was recorded as a 72-year old male who was unvaccinated.

“We all know someone who has been impacted by COVID-19 and likely know someone who has passed away due to this dreaded virus. These individuals are our neighbors, our family members, our colleagues, and our friends. Please join me in remembering their lives and paying tribute to them. On behalf of the Unified Health Command in Kanawha County, I extend our deepest sympathies,” Young added.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said, “We continue to mourn the loss of Kanawha County residents to this devastating disease. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all those we’ve

lost.”

“As we move into the holiday season, it is important to stay vigilant by being vaccinated, getting our booster and continuing to be tested.”

The current death total stands at 500 in Kanawha County. Nationwide, the current death total stands at over 802,000. A staggering 1 of every 100 Americans over 65 have died from COVID-19, the county stated.