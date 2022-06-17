Kanawha County hit with second round of storms this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time this week heavy storms are impacting West Virginia.

A round of storms ushering in a cold front Friday afternoon caused wind damage in several communities and also prompted a number of flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service.

Appalachian Power Company reported nearly 66,000 of its customers without power as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Most of those outages were in Kanawha (15,520), Cabell (8,012), Logan (5,963) and Mingo (6,875) counties.

Mingo County appeared to be particularly hard hit with more than half of Appalachian Power customers in the county without service. There trees reported down in and around Williamson. Logan County also reported a number of downed trees.

Major outage areas in Kanawha County were listed in the Cross Lanes and Sissonville areas.

Appalachian Power had almost all of its customers in the Kanawha Valley restored to service from the Monday night storm when Friday’s storm came through.

The line of storms moved through mid-afternoon and contained wind gusts in the 50 mph range along with many lightning strikes.

The National Weather Service had parts of Kanawha, Putnam, Fayette and Nicholas counties under flash flood warnings into Friday night.

Meteorologists said there’s cooler more comfortable conditions behind the storms. Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to be sunny days with high temperatures in the 70s. Lows Saturday night could dip into the 40s in some areas.