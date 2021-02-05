Kanawha County health organizations hosting coronavirus vaccination clinic Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a coronavirus vaccination clinic at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday.

The clinic, for West Virginians 65 years old and older, will have officials administering doses for first-time dose recipients between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and providing second shots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People who signed up through the state’s vaccine registration program online will be eligible for receiving doses.

The health department announced Friday there are 1,383 active coronavirus cases in the county. The number of deaths related to the pandemic increased by two, totaling 239.