Kanawha County health officials offering drive-thru testing Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County residents have an opportunity on Tuesday to be tested for the coronavirus if they are showing symptoms.

The drive-thru testing station will be open at 601 Brooks St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are operating the location.

Dr. Sherri Young, the health department’s health officer and executive director, announced the clinic during a virtual town hall last week.

“We do ask for the people who have had the ability to be tested but have flu-like symptoms — anything from fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, diarrhea,” she said. “Any type of illness that we would consider to be a COVID symptom, and we ask for those individuals be at least 5 years of age.”

Young said additional testing will be done in Kanawha County at later dates.

“This one is a little closer to home so we can work out everything internally before we take this to different areas,” she said.

Anyone interested in getting tested should make an appointment by calling 304-348-1088.