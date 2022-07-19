Kanawha County health officials confirm 200 new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed 203 new coronavirus cases since Friday.

The health department on Monday said it confirmed 85 cases, 58 cases and 60 cases on Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively.

Officials also confirmed seven new deaths related to the pandemic:

— A 91-year-old female who was vaccinated and received one booster dose.

— A 91-year-old man with an unknown vaccination status.

— An 88-year-old male who was vaccinated but had not received any booster doses.

— A 79-year-old female whose vaccination status was not known.

— A 71-year-old male who was vaccinated and had not been boostered.

— An 83-year-old male with an unknown vaccination status.

— A 95-year-old male with an unknown vaccination.

The health department reported 346 active cases on Monday.