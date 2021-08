CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County health officials have confirmed more than 1,000 active coronavirus cases.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Friday announced the county has had 14,554 confirmed cases during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials identified 152 cases between its Thursday and Friday reports, bringing the total number of current active cases to 1,065.

Health officials have reported 334 deaths for the pandemic, which did not increase between Thursday and Friday.