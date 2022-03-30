Kanawha County has fewest active COVID-19 cases in nearly 2 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County health officials announced Tuesday local agencies recorded the fewest number of active cases since May 2020.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 21 active cases, a decrease of five cases from Monday.

“While we can see more light at the end of the tunnel with each passing day, I want to encourage everyone to remain vigilant against the virus and take the precautions that you can to mitigate the spread,” said Dr. Sherri Young, the health department’s interim health officer and executive director. “I have said before, ‘Together we can end this,’ and I am encouraged today by what we — as Kanawha Countians — have been able to do together.”

Health officials recorded a new death related to the pandemic.