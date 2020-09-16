Kanawha County goes red on county alert map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County on Wednesday became the second county in West Virginia to enter the red category of the state’s county alert system map because of rising case numbers.

Kanawha County reached a rolling average of 25 daily cases per 100,000 people in the Department of Health and Human Resource’s Wednesday report. Monongalia County remains in the red with almost 32 daily coronavirus cases.

Schools cannot have any in-person activities when in the red category.

“We anticipate the number of cases will continue to rise as we see the full effect of Labor Day weekend activities,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We can’t let down our guards. Wear your mask, maintain social distancing, stay home when you’re sick, and frequently wash your hands.”

State health officer Dr. Anye Amjad had a similar message during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol.

“I want to encourage everyone to use masks in Kanawha County, and to continue to do testing in Kanawha County,” she said.

The Kanawha County Commission also announced Wednesday the closure of the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar due to rising case numbers. All activities at the facility are canceled until further notice.

“This is a very difficult and frustrating time for all Kanawha Countians,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said. “We have to make sure we are wearing masks, and following guidelines so we can begin in-person schooling and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Charleston and Kanawha County agencies will be hosting a free drive-up testing event on Thursday with help from the West Virginia National Guard. Tests will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s office at 108 Lee St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.