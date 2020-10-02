Kanawha County goes gold on Friday map; awaits Saturday education map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County moved into the ‘gold’ category in Friday morning COVID-19 map released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

Kanawha has spent most of the time in either the ‘red’ or ‘orange’ categories because it’s had a high number of COVID-19 cases. The county was bumped down to ‘gold’ after its daily positivity test rate fell to 4.55%. The county’s infection rate has also dropped to 20.37. A significant number of residents have been tested in the county this week.

If Kanawha County is ‘gold’ on Saturday evening’s school alert map, in-person instruction would be allowed to begin in the county for the first time this school year. Face coverings would be required for all students between grades 3-12. Athletic events could take place but Kanawha County teams could only play other Kanawha County teams or teams in other ‘gold’ counties.

The group that examines the COVID-19 case numbers that determine the Saturday map use a midnight Thursday cut-off. Tests done and new cases determined on Fridays are not part of the new map.

Active cases in West Virginia reached a new record in Friday morning’s report at 4,153 after the addition of 283 new cases from Thursday to Friday. The statewide positivity test rate is 2.8%. One death was reported Friday, an 89-year-old man from Marion County died from the virus.

The DHHR said there were 164 people hospitalized with the virus as of Friday morning.

Overall confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (91), Berkeley (1,064), Boone (246), Braxton (13), Brooke (117), Cabell (876), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (651), Gilmer (48), Grant (163), Greenbrier (130), Hampshire (109), Hancock (151), Hardy (92), Harrison (423), Jackson (284), Jefferson (444), Kanawha (2,813), Lewis (40), Lincoln (182), Logan (632), Marion (297), Marshall (183), Mason (146), McDowell (91), Mercer (432), Mineral (175), Mingo (395), Monongalia (2,072), Monroe (151), Morgan (60), Nicholas (115), Ohio (378), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (612), Raleigh (546), Randolph (265), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (39), Tyler (16), Upshur (97), Wayne (414), Webster (8), Wetzel (62), Wirt (12), Wood (380), Wyoming (127).