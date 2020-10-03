Kanawha County goes gold, can begin in-person instruction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s largest county will begin in-person school instruction next week after being designated as ‘orange’ on Saturday evening’s COVID-19 school alert map.

Kanawha County, the only county yet to have in-person instruction, saw an improvement in its positivity test rate during the last week after more than 2,000 tests were administered at a half dozen testing events.

Gold counties are allowed in-person instruction but additional mitigation requirements including face coverings for all students grades 3 and above at all times. Extracurricular activities are permitted in-county (with schools from the same county) and with other gold counties.

Joining Kanawha County in the gold category is Barbour, Berkeley, Randolph, Doddridge and Jackson counties.

Rising COVID-19 cases has placed Upshur and Harrison counties into the orange category, joining Boone County. Those schools systems are required to have remote learning with extra-curricular activities like sports limited to conditioning activities.

The county school systems in yellow for the next week include Grant, Putnam, Lincoln, Summers, Mingo, Wayne, Nicholas and Wyoming counties. In-person instruction can continue with face coverings for students in grades 6 and above.

There are 38 counties in the lowest category, green, for the coming week.

Counties are coded by the positivity test rate or a rolling daily average of COVID-19 cases, whichever is lower.

Kanawha County School Superintendent Tom Williams said the county would begin under a previously announced blended schedule.

“We’ll do that for two weeks so that the kids can get used to the routine. First of all being back in school but also the right way to use stairwells, the way to walk down the hallway because social distancing is going to be important so we can stay in school once we get back,” Williams said earlier this week.

Kanawha County first moved to the gold category on Friday’s daily COVID-19 map. Gov. Jim Justice said Friday it was because of increased testing.

“The infection rate will absolutely be the first thing that goes up but then, what will happen, what we think and pray will happen, is as we find these people the infection rate goes down and the positivity rate goes down as well,” Justice said.

Justice said testing events had administered 2,054 tests heading into Friday with 85 positives.

“They were probably walking around with no idea they had the disease,” Justice said.

Kanawha County has announced its high school football teams will begin playing next Wednesday. They eight teams will be playing one another. Three games are scheduled in 13 days.

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel did make a handful of changes during its review of the case numbers before Saturday’s map release.

–Taylor County: Moved from gold to green as the percent positivity is less than 3% over a 14-day average. Taylor County was assessed with a 14-day average rather than a 7-day average due to the number of total cases in the 7-day average being below 20.

–Wyoming County: Moved from gold to yellow as the percent positivity is less than 4% over a 14-day average. Wyoming County was assessed with a 14-day average rather than a 7-day average due to the number of total cases in the 7-day average being below 20.

–Brooke County: Moved from yellow to green using the percent positivity rate due to data validation and update to county of residence.