Kanawha County estimates over $100,000 in expenses so far from late-August flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More time is being given for damaged items and personal property to be picked up for residents that were affected by the heavy rainfall and flooding that hit eastern Kanawha County nearly two weeks ago.

The Kanawha County Commission has decided to extend the time for debris collection due to the flooding that came on August 28. Commissioners voted to extend debris collection through Friday, September 15.

The county is also estimating there to be $100,000 in expenses caused by the flooding. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said they have already filed for reimbursement.

As reported by Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman Thursday at the commission meeting, over 220 tons of debris has been collected so far this week, going back to Tuesday when debris collection began.

“A lot of agencies have stepped up to the plate and put in a lot of work,” Sigman told the commissioners.

Of those agencies, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) has been one to step up in a major way for the flood victims. Commission President Kent Carper commended the work of the VOAD and executive director Jenny Ganaway

“On behalf of Kanawha County, thank you for what you do.” Carper said. “You are a real partner in a disaster.”

A lot of hours have been put in by VOAD. Ganaway said they have supplied the following to flood victims in the hard-hit areas like Fields Creek, Little Creek, and Witcher Creek:

410 flood buckets

214 bleach wipes

114 gallons of bleach

1,146 boxes of trash bags

During their meeting, commissioners voted to send a letter of intent to allocate $50,000 to VOAD to continue to help further assist the flood victims. Ganaway said most of the money will go towards fixing up damaged bridges that have affected some people’s ways of travel. She said they accounted for 22 different private bridges that were damaged because of the flooding.

Sigman also supplied the commission with an update on the number of houses that were destroyed or suffered some level of damage.

7 houses destroyed

26 houses suffered major damage

61 houses suffered minor damage

60 houses affected

Dump trucks will pick up debris Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. until September 15.

Kanawha County Emergency Management and Planning crews will continue to help affected residents complete damage surveys. To coordinate flood debris collection due to the flooding, reports can be filed to the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.