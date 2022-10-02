Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority continues push for emergency service workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority’s executive director says the organization is where they need to be with the number of emergency service workers but is always looking to add on.

Monica Mason, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) executive director recently spoke to 580-WCHS about their recruitment efforts which have been ongoing for months. Mason said new paramedics, EMTs, and nurses have been coming in.

Mason said an EMT academy going on at KCEAA wrapped up in the past week and it could result in eight new EMTs. She said students that have completed the coursework will now take the national registry exam in the coming weeks.

“We were able to bring individuals on board that may have not had a lot or any medical experience and were able to train them to be an emergency medical technician for KCEAA,” Mason said.

Mason said current EMTs at KCEAA are also training to become paramedics through a partnership with Bridge Valley Community and Technical College.

“We have students who are currently in our medic class. Hopefully, in the winter time they will complete that program, take the national registry certification exam and become paramedics,” she added.

There are just under 200 employees at KCEAA, including emergency service workers and support staff, according to Mason.

Mason encourages anyone interested in working at KCEAA to reach out to their human resources or pick up an application at the Brooks Street location.

“We are always looking to get pandemics on board at Kanawha County Ambulance if we have the availability and openings,” Mason said.