Kanawha County elementary school counselor charged after authorities discover child pornography

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County elementary school counselor has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Authorities said 42-year-old Todd Roatsey possessed videos and images of adults sexually assaulting girls between the ages of 5 and 12.

Roatsey is an employee of Pinch Elementary School. He was previously named West Virginia’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year and visited the White House in 2016.

Kanawha County Schools has suspended Roatsey amid the ongoing proceedings. He was taken to South Central Regional Jail.