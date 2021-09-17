Kanawha County education board approves 2022-2023 calendar

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education on Thursday approved the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year, which will have students starting classes later.

The school year will begin Aug. 22, 2022. The current school year began on Aug. 9, making Kanawha County Schools the first school district in West Virginia to start classes this year.

The fall semester will end Dec. 23, 2022 with students and employees being off from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan 2, 2023. The spring semester will go until May 25, 2023.

Students and employees will additionally have Nov. 24 and 25 off for Thanksgiving. The week of March 13, 2023 is reserved for spring break.