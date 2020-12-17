Kanawha County education board approves 2021-2022 calendar

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education on Thursday approved the school system’s calendar for the upcoming school year, which the state Department of Education will also have to approve.

The board voted 3-1 for starting the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 9, 2021. Board member Jim Crawford opposed the calendar.

Tracy White did not attend the meeting because of a family emergency.

The board voted 2-2 on another proposal to start classes on Aug. 16. The second proposal would have meant fewer days off around the December holidays.

Board member Ryan White said students need to be taking lessons as early as possible. He argued the coronavirus pandemic has affected academic performance because in-person instruction has been moved online.

“Summer’s going to be bad because they are not getting the instruction that they need. Maybe toward the end they will,” he said. “Let’s be honest: This year is not a great year. Maybe not as bad as last year, but it’s not a great year.”

White noted he would be willing to consider moving the first day of classes later in August if not for the coronavirus.

“This is the cost of the pandemic. We need to get them in school,” he added.

Board member Ric Cavender wanted students to have an extra week of summer vacation but voted for both proposals so parents could begin planning summer vacations.

The school system will release the calendar following state approval.