Kanawha County DUI with death case set for August trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County man is scheduled to go on trial in early August in Kanawha County after pleading not guilty Wednesday to felony charges connected to a deadly crash that happened last fall.

Kanawha County deputies charged Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, with 2 counts of DUI causing death and 2 counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury following the crash on U.S. Route 60 west of St. Albans.

It’s alleged Wyrick’s westbound pick-up truck crossed the double center line near the highway’s intersection with Winfield Road and slammed into an eastbound SUV last October. The wreck claimed the lives of Dotty Lou Haynes, 73, and her daughter Sherri McClanahan, 53, both of Hurricane.

Wyrick pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers scheduled his trial to begin Aug. 7.