Kanawha County digging out from wintry storm overnight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County and surrounding areas are digging out and salting down from a winter storm that came through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has canceled the Winter Storm Warning but a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

“Be prepared to stay home for a while in case the roads get too bad. If you don’t have to be on the roads, don’t be out there on them. Also worry about power outages, if the power goes out, have a plan,” CW Sigman, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director for Kanawha County told 580-WCHS.

The National Weather Service expects mixed precipitation, additional snow accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze through Friday morning.

Sigman said that road crews have been working hard and accidents have slowed down as of mid-morning Thursday. There were multiple interstate accidents Thursday morning including a tractor-trailer wreck that closed I-64 westbound between Cross Lanes and Nitro for several hours.

Sigman said the forecast seems promising but no one is out of the woods yet. A better chance of snow begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and into the late evening hours.

“It seems to be not as bad in the forecast as this morning. There is still a possibility of ice but the chances are lower and the amounts are lower. I hope it stays that way.”