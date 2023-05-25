Kanawha County deputies arrest man for allegedly choking and hitting a woman

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a violent domestic incident that allegedly happened in South Charleston this week.

The victim, a woman, had left a residence in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive following an argument and contacted authorities Tuesday, May 23.

According to a criminal arrest warrant filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, the defendant, Vanilson F. Monteiro, 27, allegedly slapped, kicked, and choked the victim until she was unconscious. The woman also claims that Monteiro threatened her with a firearm.

The woman told law enforcement that on Tuesday she was woken up by the suspect pouring water on her. He also allegedly smacked her in the face.

The victim said she headed to her bathroom with her child but was followed by Monteiro and attacked again. He allegedly forced her into the bathtub, wrapped the shower curtain around her, then kicked her and choked her until she blacked out.

The victim went on to say that the suspect tied her arms and legs together using zip-ties and also used pepper spray on her.

An attempt was made by the victim to seek help by taking her child to school, but she said the suspect rode with her. When they returned to Lincoln Drive, the suspect is accused of threatening the woman with a firearm.

Vanilson is facing charges of kidnapping, wanton endangerment, and strangulation.