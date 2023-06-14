Kanawha County deputies arrest Cross Lanes man for alleged sexual assault

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said John F. Kiser, 59, of Cross Lanes, was under investigation since February over an alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

On February 23, the girl had reportedly run away from home but returned home the next. She then told her family that while she was gone, she had been sexually assaulted.

The girl was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination, according to the sheriff’s office. She was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center. The girl then told investigators and the CAC about the incident and where it took place.

Deputies were led to a camper in Cross Lanes, described by the girl, and found Kiser. Kiser admitted to having contact with the girl, but denied that he sexually assaulted her, according to deputies. The sheriff’s office said that the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory’s report did find Kiser’s DNA in the swabs taken during the girl’s examination at the hospital.

Kiser was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree sexual assault. He’s being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 property or 10% cash bond.