Kanawha County Democrats open new party headquarters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee opened its new headquarters on Wednesday, providing the party’s candidates with various resources as they prepare for the ensuing weeks of campaigning and canvassing.

The headquarters, located at 1031 Quarrier St. in Charleston, will be open every weekday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates and their campaigns can work from the office to prepare mailers and door-to-door routes aimed at building support among Kanawha County’s voting populace. They will also have access to party and voter data to better coordinate outreach efforts.

“I think there’s a lot of urgency, a lot of excitement, different issues that we can work around and get out and talk to people about,” Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee Chairwoman Elaine Harris told MetroNews affiliate WCHS-AM. “I think it’s a good thing.”

Multiple Democratic officials and candidates attended Wednesday’s grand opening, including state Party Chairman Mike Pushkin and 2nd Congressional District candidate Lacy Watson.

Election Day is Nov. 8.