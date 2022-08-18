Kanawha County Democrats name Crozier as nominee for House of Delegates race

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee has selected someone to replace outgoing Kanawha County Delegate Jim Barach on this fall’s ballot.

The committee announced Thursday its appointment of Wayne Crozier to the spot created after Barach announced he was not seeking another term in the state Legislature. Barach in July said he planned to move to Florida with his family at the end of the year.

Crozier is a Charleston resident and a founder of Abundant Life Ministries and the Abundant Life International Fellowship of Churches.

If elected, Crozier would represent the 53rd District in the House of Delegates. Incumbent Republican Delegate Chris Pritt is also running for the seat.

“We selected Wayne Crozier because he is well known in this region for his commitment to serving and helping others,” said Elaine Harris, the chair of the Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee. “His ministry reaches across a host of economic, racial and generational boundaries to improve the lives of thousands.”

Election Day is Nov. 8.