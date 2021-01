CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five more Kanawha County residents have died from the coronavirus, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Wednesday.

Three of the people died between Dec. 18 and Jan. 7. The ages of the people ranged from 79 years old to 87 years old.

The confirmed deaths being the total for the pandemic to 230.

The health department also reported 9,468 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,535 probable cases. There are 1,857 active cases in the county.