Kanawha County Courthouse, Judicial Building to be closed Wednesday for weather

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The inclement weather is forcing the Kanawha County Courthouse and Judicial Building to be closed Wednesday.

After consulting with Chief Judge Maryclaire Akers, the Kanawha County Commission determined that those facilities will be closed for the safety of the employees and citizens of the County.

The Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Division and Emergency Services will still operate.

Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits overnight and into the morning with wind chills around -10 degrees. County officials are urging travelers to take extreme caution and drive safe as road conditions will be dangerous and could be covered in ice.