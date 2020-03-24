Kanawha County coronavirus cases increase to six

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kanawha County has increased to six, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Tuesday.

The number is not reflected in data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources, as the information was not reported to the state lab before the state health department finalized its information.

West Virginia has 39 cases that have been reported to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Five of the Kanawha County patients are in isolation at hospitals.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director at the local health department, said the increase in cases is not surprising given an increase in testing.

“What’s really important is are the things we put into place,” she said.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department issued a directive Tuesday asking essential businesses to limit the number of customers they serve at one time to allow for social distancing.

The health department also recommended travelers from high transmission areas isolate themselves for two weeks after arriving in West Virginia.

“We don’t want to spread it any further into our communities,” Young added.

High transmission areas include locations with a lot of confirmed COVID-19 cases, such as Washington state and New York City.